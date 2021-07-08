Dua Lipa set to make acting debut in new spy thriller ‘Argylle’

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut as part of an impressive all-star cast in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle.

Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, and John Cena will also appear in the film, which is being pitched as the start of a new franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lipa will also provide original music for the title track and score.

Based on Ellie Conway’s upcoming spy novel Argylle, the film follows the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he travels the world in pursuit of adventure. It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.

Vaughn (Kingsman) is on board to direct from a script written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman), produced by Marv and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will serve as executive producers.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” said Vaughn. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

Marv CEO Kamasa added: “We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

Argylle is set to start shooting this August in Europe.

In May it was reported that Lipa is also “already thinking” about her third album, according to the boss of her record label.

The singer released the hugely successful ‘Future Nostalgia’ in early 2020, and said the following month that she’d be thinking about album three “sooner rather than later”.