Here’s why ‘Dune’ doesn’t have a post-credits scene

There’s a reason Dune doesn’t have a post-credits scene, and it’s because director Denis Villeneuve isn’t a fan of them.

While we’ve almost come to expect post-credits scenes in blockbuster movies thanks to Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Villeneuve explained to NME why his adaptation of Dune, and the rest of his filmography, doesn’t feature post-credit stings.

“I don’t like post-credits scenes,” Villeneuve said. “There is a very specific final emotion that I was looking for with the final frame [of Dune] and I don’t want to mess with that.

“So no, I don’t use post-credits scenes. I’ve never done that and I would never.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Villeneuve also shuts down any hopes for an extended director’s cut, which was originally suggested by star Jason Momoa.

“I love Jason but such a thing doesn’t exist! The Director’s Cut is what people are watching in theatres right now,” he added. “There will be no other cut.

“Yes I could have made a much longer, more contemplative movie, but that was not the plan.”

As it doesn’t cover all events in Frank Herbert’s original novel, Dune is expected to be duology – although plans for a second film haven’t been officially green-lit.

Villeneuve is, however, “pretty optimistic” for a sequel following early reviews. “I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm in the reaction that we’ve got so far, but it’s my understanding that [the producers] want to wait and see the overall reaction before making a decision.”

In NME’s four-star review of Dune, the film’s lack of closure is described as “irksome” but “the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck”.

Dune releases in UK cinemas October 21.