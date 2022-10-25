Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ fan reaction despite bad reviews

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has celebrated fan reactions to the DC film, despite negative critic reviews.

The film, which stars Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.

Black Adam currently has a 39 per cent Tomatometer rating from 226 critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but a 90 per cent audience score from over 5,000 ratings.

“A huge THANK YOU!!!! to the fans for our amazing 90% Audience Score for #BlackAdam,” Johnson wrote on Twitter, celebrating the news.

“Highest audience score for a DC theatrical film since Dark Knight. As always, the fans matter most and we’re always committed to deliver for them. So make sure you stay til the end credits…”

In a two-star review of Black Adam, NME wrote: “If there’s one way to ruin The Rock, it’s to take his muscles away. Black Adam doesn’t totally de-buff Dwayne Johnson – much of the film has him bulging out of a leotard as the titular DC superhero – but for a few scenes he’s CGI’d into a normal-sized, boring bloke.”

It continued: “There are some good things about the film – a soundtrack boasting indie bangers from Smashing Pumpkins and the Rolling Stones; Henry Winkler’s fun cameo as Atom-Smasher’s uncle – and once everything is established the adventure rattles along at a thrilling pace. But even the fun moments are overshadowed by the writers’ constant need to over-explain each plot point.”

Earlier this week, Johnson confirmed details of a post-credits scene in Black Adam before the film was out.