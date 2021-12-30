Dwayne Johnson confirms there’s “no chance” of him returning for ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has confirmed that he will not be returning for the final instalment of the Fast & Furious series.

Last month, Vin Diesel called on Johnson to return to the franchise to reprise his role as Hobbs for one last time.

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” Diesel wrote.

But Johnson has now said in a new interview with CNN that he will not be returning.

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson said.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

Addressing Diesel’s post directly, Dwayne Johnson added: “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.

“We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

Johnson’s last appearance in the Fast & Furious series was in the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Jason Statham. He debuted as DSS agent Luke Hobbs in 2011’s Fast Five, continuing his arc in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, 2015’s Furious 7 and 2017’s The Fate Of The Furious.

Tentatively set for release on April 7, 2023, Fast & Furious 10 will see the return of Cardi B’s character Leysa, and may be split into two parts.