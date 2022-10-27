Dwayne Johnson “fought for years” to bring back Henry Cavill’s Superman

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said that he “fought for years” to bring back Henry Cavill’s Superman to the big screen.

The actor, who plays the titular role in DC‘s Black Adam, took to social media to celebrate the fact that Cavill will reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman after first playing the character in 2013’s Man Of Steel.

“We fought for years to bring you back,” Johnson said about Cavill’s Superman. “They always said no. But for [producers] Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia & myself ‘no’ was never an option. We can’t intelligently & strategically build out our DC Universe without the greatest superhero of all time. Because for us, the fans will always come first.”

We fought for years to bring you back.

They always said no.

But to @DanyGarciaCo @hhgarcia41 & myself no” was not an option.

We can’t build out our DCEU w/out the world’s greatest superhero.

And fans will always come first. Welcome home.

I’ll see you down the road.

~ #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/5HLtxm7a6y — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 25, 2022

Advertisement

Johnson added: “As wild as it sounds, I learned that ‘fans first’ philosophy back when I wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match well before the bright lights of WWE. Welcome home, Superman. I’ll see you down the road….”

Meanwhile, Johnson recently celebrated the fan response to Black Adam despite negative critic reviews.

Black Adam currently has a 40 per cent Tomatometer rating from 245 critics on Rotten Tomatoes but a 90 per cent audience score from over 5,000 ratings.

“A huge THANK YOU!!!! to the fans for our amazing 90% Audience Score for #BlackAdam,” Johnson wrote on Twitter, celebrating the news.

“Highest audience score for a DC theatrical film since Dark Knight. As always, the fans matter most and we’re always committed to deliver for them. So make sure you stay til the end credits…”