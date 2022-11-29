Dwayne Johnson makes amends to shopkeeper he stole from as a child

Dwayne Johnson has made amends to the shopkeeper he stole from for years as a teenager.

The actor took to Instagram to share the story of his shoplifting ritual, which saw him steal a king-sized Snickers every day from his local 7-11 shop when he was 14 years old, on his way to the gym.

“I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades,” Johnson began in his post explaining the story.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years – I finally got back home to right this wrong.”

Take a look at Johnson’s post here:

Johnson said he was “broke as hell” and the same shopkeeper every day “just turned her head and never busted me”.

“I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.”

The actor added: “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation – and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

Dwayne Johnson recently shared the diet he went on to get in shape for Black Adam.

The actor said he eats the same six meals every day, and has both a team of chefs and a “strength and condition coach” to help him achieve the desired physique.

Johnson said his breakfast includes “eggs, a meat like bison, a complex carb like oatmeal, and fruit, usually either papaya or blueberries.”

He then has a second meal at 10am after exercising early in the morning, and that it includes “complex carbs like rice, chicken breast, and greens.”

Dinner will feature “protein from fish, chicken, steak, or buffalo, along with complex carbs like sweet potatoes, and greens,” the actor revealed.