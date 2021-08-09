Dwayne Johnson showers three times a day: “I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”

Dwayne Johnson has entered the celebrity bathing discourse in announcing to the world that he showers three times a day.

The 49-year-old actor responded to a fan on Twitter after celebrities including Jake Gyllenhaal, Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell declared they don’t feel the need to wash themselves (or their kids) every day.

“Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

“Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

This comes after Gyllenhaal admitted he sometimes goes without bathing. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary,” he told Vanity Fair. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth].

“I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

The whole saga began last month following an interview with Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast where they stated that they don’t bathe their kids unless they “can see the dirt on them”.

“Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them,” Kutcher said. “Otherwise there’s no point.”

Johnson stars opposite Emily Blunt in his latest film, Jungle Cruise, described in NME’s review as a “classic summer blockbuster souped up for the modern age”.