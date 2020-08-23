Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has unveiled his Black Adam character in a new teaser trailer.

Ahead of the DC FanDome event yesterday (August 22), Johnson first shared an image of his character on Instagram.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” Johnson wrote in the post.

“Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all.”

You can see the post and the first-look image below:

Later on, at the DC FanDome event, Johnson then unveiled a teaser trailer full of concept-art along with a look at some of the other characters from the film.

The trailer gave a run down of Black Adam’s history from slavery to freedom, something Johnson later posted about in another post on Instagram.

“This is the one that changes everything,” Johnson wrote. “There’s no more chains around this neck and I’m no longer a slave. And now you have my word. No one will ever stop me again and the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about change.

“Vowing to always protect and be the champion of my people. THANK YOU #DCFanDome for that absolutely electrifying love and hype for our BLACK ADAM panel. Our entire team as well as myself are deeply committed and passionate to the bone to deliver a story you’ll love and build out our DC Universe.”

You can see the teaser and the Instagram post here:

Johnson first announced his role in the project last November where he described his character in more detail.

“I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam,” he wrote at the time. “Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line.

“He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Black Adam is in pre-production and is expected to be released in December 2022 following delays to filming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.