Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill set to star in new Netflix comedy

Actors Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill are marked to star in a new comedy film made for Netflix.

According to Consequence, the as-yet-untitled feature is described as “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships”.

Murphy and Hill will “find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides” in the work that looks to target two generations simultaneously.

Onboard to direct is Kenya Barris, he and Hill having co-written the script.

Marking his directorial debut with the new project, Barris is already known as a screenwriter, writing the script for Murphy’s film Coming 2 America, the 2021 sequel to the latter’s 1988 breakout hit.

Murphy made a return to the screen with 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name, also appearing in an Emmy-winning reprise on Saturday Night Live in 2019 after 35 years.

The actor/comedian revealed earlier this year that he took a hiatus after winning the Razzies ‘Worst Actor of the Decade’ award in 2010. “I was making shitty movies. I was like, ‘This shit ain’t fun. They’re giving me Razzi… motherfuckers gave me the ‘worst actor ever’ Razzie,” Murphy told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast. “[So I thought], ‘Maybe it’s time to take a break.’”

Murphy was, however, nominated in the 2020 Golden Globes awards in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical category for his portrayal of filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore in Dolemite Is My Name.