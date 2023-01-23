Eddie Redmayne confirms there are no plans for another ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film

Eddie Redmayne has confirmed there are currently no plans for a fourth Fantastic Beasts film.

The actor has played Newt Scamander across the franchise – which acts as a prequel to Harry Potter – most recently last year’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

However, in a new interview with NME, Redmayne was asked whether he would like to dive back into the franchise for a fourth film.

Advertisement

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of,” he replied. “So, as I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

Redmayne was also asked about whether he will be best known for playing Scamander in his wider career, suggesting: “I have no idea. But I love Newt. So if that’s the case, then I’m thrilled by that.”

The franchise has been overshadowed somewhat lately by some of the main talent involved, including former star Johnny Depp, who was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in The Secrets Of Dumbledore.

However, Mikkelsen suggested last year that Depp could return to the role in the future after the latter won his court case in the US against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Obviously, well, now the course has changed – he won the suit, the court [case] – so let’s see if he comes back. He might,” he said at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Advertisement

“I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor. I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, I could not copy it. There’s there was no way I could just copy it, because it’s so much him. It would be creative suicide.

“So, we had to come up with something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me.”

There have also been legal issues around star Ezra Miller, who pleaded not guilty last year to felony burglary charges.

Creator J.K. Rowling has also been at the centre of controversy over the last few years after making comments that some have criticised as transphobic.