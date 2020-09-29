Eddie Redmayne wrote to J.K. Rowling following “vitriol” over her transgender comments

Eddie Redmayne has revealed that he wrote to J.K. Rowling after the author was widely criticised for her comments about transgender people.

The Harry Potter author was accused of transphobia after posting a series of controversial tweets earlier this year.

While Redmayne initially distanced himself from Rowling’s comments, the Oscar-winning star said he was shocked by the “vitriol” the author has faced on social media.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he described the backlash against Rowling as “absolutely disgusting” and confirmed he wrote to her privately. He went on to qualify his comments, stating that abuse faced by trans people is “equally disgusting”.

“There continues to be a torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating,” Redmayne said.

Redmayne won the Best Actor Oscar for his starring turn in 2015’s The Danish Girl as Lili Elbe, who was one of the earliest recipients of gender reassignment surgery.

Distancing himself from Rowling’s initial comments in June, he said: “As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

The actor continued: “I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse.

“They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so.”

The likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also distanced themselves from Rowling’s comments.