Edgar Wright says Quentin Tarantino came up with ‘Last Night In Soho’ title

Edgar Wright has said that Quentin Tarantino is to thank for the title of his new film Last Night in Soho.

Wright explained to Total Film that the Pulp Fiction filmmaker – also his longtime friend – inspired him when discussing a song by Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich.

“In Death Proof, Quentin uses a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich song, ‘Hold Tight’,” Wright said.

“I was talking to him about that song, and that band, and he said, ‘Have you ever heard ‘Last Night in Soho?’’ He played it for me, and he goes, ‘This is the best title music for a film that’s never been made.’”

The filmmaker went on to say that Last Night in Soho was originally going to be called Red Light Area before discovering a film already existed under the name of Red Lights.

Another option was The Night Has a Thousand Eyes, before he realised Night Has a Thousand Eyes was already a film as well.

“So then it was staring me in the face, because I’d heard this song, and I thought it was great: ‘Last Night in Soho,’” Wright continued.

“Quentin was deep into Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so I hadn’t really had time to tell him. And then it was in the trades. I said, ‘Hey, did you hear what my movie’s called?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I read it.’ I said, ‘Are you annoyed with me?’ He goes, ‘You know what? Only you could make that movie.’”

In a four-star review of Last Night in Soho, NME wrote: “A never-ending stream of pop culture references, impressive needle drops and Wright’s signature witty asides will please fans, though Last Night In Soho feels far flung from Shaun Of The Dead and Hot Fuzz.

“Here, Wright has embarked upon a fascinating different direction, clearly distinct from what he’s done before. It could be one of his greatest hits.”

Last Night in Soho will be released in UK cinemas on October 29.