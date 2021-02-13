Edgar Wright shares Martin Scorsese’s list of the 50 best British films

Edgar Wright has shared a list of the 50 best British films, compiled by Martin Scorsese.

Speaking during a recent three-hour special of the Empire podcast, Wright, who co-presented the episode with Quentin Tarantino, revealed that he has a master list of films he hasn’t seen yet.

Wright’s list was started based on a list that Scorsese gave to a fan several years ago, detailing his favourite international films, because the fan wanted to get into world cinema.

Wright, responsible for films like Shaun Of The Dead, Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, said he sent the legendary director a thank you note for all he’s done for cinema over the years.

“I think Martin Scorsese writes and talks about British film, better than most British filmmakers and critics,” Wright said, “and sometimes, you need someone like Scorsese, to tell their own country what’s great.”

At the bottom of the note, Wright wrote: “By the way, what are your favourite British films when you were growing up? You spoke a lot about Powell & Pressburger, Hitchcock, and David Lean, what are some other ones?”

Scorsese replied with a massive list that his assistant emailed it to Wright. “Martin Scorsese assumes I know the famous Hammer [films] and assumes I know the Ealing [Studios] comedies,” Wright joked after receiving the list.

See Martin Scorses’s list of ‘British Cinema You Need To See (Before You Die)’ below:

Station Six Sahara (1963) – dir. Seth Holt

Brief Ecstasy (1937) – dir. Edmond Gréville (also known as Dangerous Secrets in the US)

The Halfway House (1944) – dir. Basil Dearden

Went the Day Well? (1942) – dir. Alberto de Almeida Cavalcanti

Nowhere To Go (1958) – dir. Seth Holt

The Nanny (1965) – dir. Seth Holt

Madonna of the Seven Moons (1945) – dir. Arthur Crabtree

The Man in Grey (1943) – dir. Leslie Arliss

So Long at the Fair (1950) – dir. Terence Fisher (known as The Black Curse in the US sometimes)

Stolen Face (1952) – dir. Terence Fisher

Four Sided Triangle (1953) – dir. Terence Fisher

The Sound Barrier (1952) – dir. David Lean

This Happy Breed (1944) – dir. David Lean

Guns at Batasi (1964) – dir. John Guillermin

Green for Danger (1946) – dir. Sidney Gilliat

The Mind Benders (1963) – dir. Basil Dearden

To the Public Danger (1948) – dir. Terence Fisher

It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) – dir. Robert Hamer

A High Wind in Jamaica (1965) – dir. Alexander Mackendrick

The Queen of Spades (1949) – dir. Thorold Dickinson

Hue and Cry (1947) – dir. Charles Crichton

Pink String and Sealing Wax (1945) – dir. Robert Hamer

The Blue Lamp (1950) – dir. Basil Dearden.

The Good Die Young (1954) – dir. Lewis Gilbert

Mandy (1952) – dir. Alexander Mackendrick

Vampyres (1974) – José Ramón Larraz

Uncle Silas (1947) – (known as The Inheritance in the US)

The Legend of Hell House (1973) – John Hough

Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) – Sidney Hayers (Night of the Eagle, UK title)

Flesh of the Fiends (1969) – dir. John Gilling

The Snorkel (1957) – dir. Guy Green

Scream of Fear (1960) – dir. Seth Holt (Taste of Fear, UK title)

These Are The Damned (1963) – dir. Joseph Losey

Plague Of The Zombies (1966) – dir. John Gilling

Quatermass and the Pit (1967) – dir. Roy Ward Baker

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde – dir. Roy Ward Baker

The Devil Rides Out (1968) dir. – Terence Fisher

The Asphyx (1972) – dir. Peter Newbrook

Underground (1928) – dir. Anthony Asquith

Shooting Stars (1927) – dir. Anthony Asquith

Sapphire (1959)- dir. Basil Dearden.

Whistle And I’ll Come To You (1968) dir. – Jonathan Miller

Dead of Night (1945) – dir. Alberto Cavalcanti, Charles Crichton, Robert Hamer, Basil Dearden (anthology film)

The Enfield Haunting (2015) dir. – Kristoffer Nyholm

The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne (1987) – dir. Jack Clayton

The Pumpkin Eater (1964) – dir. Jack Clayton

The Innocents (1961) – dir. Jack Clayton

The Seventh Veil (1945) dir. – Compton Bennett

Yield To The Night (1956) dir. – J. Lee Thompson

Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton is set to star in a Martin Scorsese-produced ghost story called The Eternal Daughter.

According to Deadline, the film, which was shot in secret in Wales during lockdown, is a “mystery drama” and will follow the story of “a middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother who must confront long-buried secrets when they return to their former family home.”

The home is described as being “a once-grand manor that has become a nearly vacant hotel brimming with mystery.”