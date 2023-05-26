Elizabeth Olsen has this piece of advice for new Marvel actors

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed the advice she would give to actors who are about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who has played Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch) in the MCU for eight years, shared the advice while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I’ve had some people ask about it,” Olsen told host Josh Horowitz about actors asking for MCU advice. She then added: “Just give them one [film].”

Olsen explained: “I think that way you have more control over… If you, let’s say, ‘Oh my God, this is the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much, I want to do it again,’ you now have more creative control for the next one.”

She then joked: “Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that. [He’s] business affairs at Marvel.”

Earlier this month, Olsen admitted that she was hesitant to lead the Disney+ Avengers spin-off series WandaVision, one of the first major shows to launch with the streamer.

“It felt scary to say yes to doing a TV show with these characters, and then putting it on an app that didn’t [yet] exist,” Olsen told IndieWire. “It didn’t feel like a safe place.”

She added, however: “I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do with the character — and characters, like with Vision (Paul Bettany). There was a growth there that I couldn’t have predicted.”

The actress previously said she was frustrated about her contractual obligations to Marvel as it stopped her appearing in a number of indie projects.

“I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it,” Olsen told The New York Times. “It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member. And this is me being the most honest.”