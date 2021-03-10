Elle Fanning cast as Ali MacGraw in new making of ‘The Godfather’ film

Elle Fanning has been cast in a new film detailing the making of The Godfather.

Fanning (The Great, Teen Spirit) will portray actress Ali MacGraw, who was married to Robert Evans – the former head of production at Paramount Pictures – in the upcoming Francis And The Godfather.

Evans will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal alongside a cast that also includes Oscar Isaac (who appears as The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola) and Elisabeth Moss (Coppola’s wife, Eleanor).

Directed by Barry Levinson, the upcoming movie will delve into the making of the iconic first Godfather film which came out back in 1972.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Francis And The Godfather “will chronicle the battles between Coppola, who was 31 at the time, and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Marlon Brando [Vito Corleone], who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Al Pacino [Michael Corleone].”

We’ll also see how Coppola persuaded Evans and Paramount to let him shoot the film in New York, despite Mario Puzo’s original book (1969) being set in Kansas City.

In a statement, Levinson said of Fanning’s casting: “Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there. I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of Francis and The Godfather and will bring her unique talent to the film.”

Francis Ford Coppola previously said that “any movie” made by Levinson – who helmed Good Morning, Vietnam (1987) and Rain Man (1988) – would be “interesting and worthwhile”.

A release date for Francis And The Godfather has not yet been confirmed.