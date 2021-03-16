Elliot Page on the fight for trans equality: “People make monsters of us”

Elliot Page has given his first interview since announcing he is transgender.

The actor, who stars in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and uses he/they pronouns, took to social media last December to confirm the news.

In a new interview with TIME, Page spoke about his ongoing fight for trans equality and his privilege as a white, wealthy and famous person.

“My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today,” Page said, “and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

The actor spoke about the visibility gap for trans men, saying “there were no examples” when he was growing up.

Regarding his duty as a role model, Page said: “They can see that and say, ‘You know what, that’s who I am too,’” and explained that a lack of role models lets “people make monsters of us”.

Elliot Page also spoke about his role of Vanya in The Umbrella Academy, explaining how much he relates to the character.

“I related to how much Vanya was closed off,” he said, adding that filming season three is “going to be an adjustment”.

In Page’s initial statement last year, he said he felt “lucky to be writing this” and to have “arrived at this place in my life”.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he wrote.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”