Elliot Page praised for sharing “first swim trunks” image after top surgery

Elliot Page has been praised for sharing a first image of himself in swim trunks since undergoing “life-changing” and “life-saving” top surgery.

The actor, who came out as transgender at the end of last year, posted a photo of himself on Instagram in swim trunks and captioned the post: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful”.

Page received floods of support from friends and colleagues on social media. Broad City creator and star Ilana Glazer wrote “look a dat handsome boi.”

“Happy summer @elliotpage,” wrote Julianne Moore, who starred opposite Page in Freeheld.

Jameela Jamil shared her support on social media, tweeting: “Love to see @TheElliotPage thriving.”

Elliot Page came out as transgender last December, and has since commented on the fight for trans equality.

“My privilege has allowed me to have resources to get through and to be where I am today,” Page said in an interview with TIME, “and of course I want to use that privilege and platform to help in the ways I can.”

The actor spoke about the visibility gap for trans men, saying “there were no examples” when he was growing up.

Regarding his duty as a role model, Page said: “They can see that and say, ‘You know what, that’s who I am too,’” and explained that a lack of role models lets “people make monsters of us”.

Elliot Page is set to reprise his role as Vanya in The Umbrella Academy season three, which began filming earlier this year.