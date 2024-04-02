Elon Musk says he’s joined Disney to make content more “woke” in April Fools’ joke

Elon Musk made an April Fools’ joke yesterday that he had accepted a job at Disney to help make their content “more woke”.

The Tesla CEO took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that he also owns, to make the spoof announcement.

“Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini.”

Excited to join @Disney as their Chief DEI Officer. Can’t wait to work with Bob Iger & Kathleen Kennedy to make their content MORE woke! Even the linguini. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2024

Advertisement

In a follow-up post, Musk mocked the company’s propensity to make sequels with a cartoon, adding: “Can’t wait for Toy Story 5 & two more Moana movies. Yay…”

Can’t wait for Toy Story 5 & two more Moana movies. Yay … pic.twitter.com/cdwLDkHDiO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2024

Recommended

Last month, Musk’s first human Neuralink patient played Mario Kart 8 using just the Neuralink chip.

Noland Arbaugh is paralysed from the neck down, and in the video, he praises the chip’s ability to let him enjoy activities from before his swimming accident. “Anything that makes me more independent I’m all for and this is probably going to make people like me the most independent that they might ever be until it all gets cured”, he said.

Musk, meanwhile, cancelled journalist Don Lemon’s contract with X last month, after the former CNN anchor reportedly asked about the billionaire’s usage of ketamine in an interview. Musk has previously denied using any form of illegal drug.

Advertisement

Lemon confirmed the news in a statement, saying that he was informed that Musk was terminating his contract just hours after the interview took place.

In his own post, Musk justified the termination by claiming that “[Lemon’s] approach was basically just ‘CNN, but on social media’, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying. And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just [former CNN president] Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity. All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”

In other news, Musk recently lost out on a $56billion Tesla pay package after a judge deemed it unfair to shareholders.