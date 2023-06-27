Emilia Clarke “almost ran over” Samuel L. Jackson in a car on ‘Secret Invasion’

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke has said she “almost ran over” her Secret Invasion co-star Samuel L. Jackson while filming the new Marvel show.

The show – which premiered on Disney+ last week – sees Clarke play the character of G’iah while Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury. Ben Mendelsohn also appears in the show, reprising his Captain Marvel role as the alien Talos.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Clarke recalled the on-set near-miss.

She explained: “They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car…And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’

“It’s [like] a tractor…I know how to drive. I know how to drive stick. [But there wasn’t] enough time. They’re saying, ‘We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on honey. Just go. We’re gonna go.’”

She continued: “[I] get in there…We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Clarke said the Pulp Fiction star was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the near-miss.

“Then I cried a little bit and someone else drove [the car] for me,” she added.

In a four star review of the new series, NME said: “Arguably wasting the talents of half of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters for the last 32 films, Marvel here finally gives the likes of Jackson and [Don] Cheadle something to really bite into.

“Already looking to be to the MCU what Andor was to Star Wars, Secret Invasion is less of a sea change for Phase Five than it is a hint of growing maturity – a sign that Marvel can grow up with its audience if it chooses to.”