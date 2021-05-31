Emma Stone says she’s not returning to the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise

Emma Stone has said she is not reprising her role in the Spider-Man franchise, despite rumours suggesting she would appear in the next film in the series.

The actor played the character of Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

It has been speculated that Stone and former Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire could all make a return to the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Advertisement

Speaking to MTV News, however, Stone shut down rumours about her involvement in the upcoming film. “I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not [going to be in it],” she said. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

Garfield has also recently denied that he will play a part in the movie, telling fans to “chill” because he “ain’t got a call”.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently set to be released on December 17, 2021, and will see Tom Holland reprise his role as the titular web-slinging hero. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, J.K. Simmons and more have also been confirmed to appear.

Earlier this year, Holland revealed he broke his computer when he first found out he had been cast as Spider-Man. “I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me,” he said during a Variety interview. “I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’

Advertisement

“I broke my computer because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’”

Stone, meanwhile, stars in the new Disney movie Cruella as Cruella De Vil. In a four-star review, NME said: “Stone owns every moment of Estella/Cruella’s rise to infamy, giving us a damaged schizoid orphan and a devilish new supervillain at the same time […] While we absolutely definitely don’t need another live-action remake of another great Disney classic, if a sequel gives Stone another chance to sink her teeth into Cruella de Vil, we’re already sold.”