Emma Stone reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos for Frankenstein film

Emma Stone is set to reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos on Poor Things.

The actor, who starred in the filmmaker’s period satire The Favourite, has been cast as Bella Baxter, who is described as “a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein,” per The Film Stage.

Poor Things focuses on Bella, who drowned herself in order to escape her abusive husband but was subsequently resurrected when her brain was replaced by that of the unborn child she was carrying.

You can read the full description from Element Pictures’ notice here:

The story is based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, and the script for the film would be written by Lanthimos and Tony McNamara, who also wrote the script for The Favourite.

The project is planning to begin this autumn, and there is no word yet on the other actors set to join Emma Stone.

In Lanthimos’ last film, she starred opposite Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in a story focusing on the relationship between Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough and Abigail Masham, who are both vying to be the Court favourite of Queen Anne.

Colman won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Queen Anne, and the film was nominated for nine other awards that year.

Yorgos Lanthimos is also in talks to adapt the gothic novel The Hawkline Monster, which follows two heroes hired by a 15 year-old girl called Magic Child, tasked with killing a monster that lives in caves beneath the house of a Miss Hawkline.