Emma Watson has shared what she’s been up to since ‘Little Women’

Actor Emma Watson has revealed in a recent interview what she has been up to in the four years since her latest movie appearance.

Watson, 33, was last seen playing Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, which was released in 2019. Playing alongside Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet and Eliza Scanlen, the movie received critical acclaim and numerous accolades.

However, Watson, who has been known in the past for her activism and advocacy work, hasn’t appeared on the big screen since – apart from appearing as herself in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts – which aired on HBO Max in January 2022.

Speaking to Vogue as part of their ‘What’s In My Bag’ series, the actress revealed that she has been busy in the years since, turning her attention to other things.

Reflecting on a card from a tarot deck, she said: “It is an indicator of a major and inexorable change of tectonic breadth so it stands for achievement, fulfilment, possibilities and potentially successful conclusions.”

“I have been sowing a lot of seeds over the last four or five years,” she added.

She continued, sparing any major details: “You can’t always be in the reaping stage or the harvest stage in life. Life has seasons. For me, the card speaks about a kind of ripeness, things coming to fruition.”

The actor explained her decision to step back from acting more clearly in an interview earlier this year with Financial Times, where she was promoting the gin business she shares with her brother, Alex. She revealed: “I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged.”

She continued: “It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn’t have a voice, I didn’t have a say.”

