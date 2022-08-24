‘Empire Of Light’ trailer: Olivia Colman stars in first teaser for Sam Mendes romance

The first teaser trailer for Empire Of Light, starring Olivia Colman, has been released. You can watch it below.

Directed by Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall), the upcoming film tells the story of a romance that takes place in a scenic old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

Micheal Ward (Blue Story, Top Boy) stars opposite Colman as her love interest, while Toby Jones (Detectorists) plays a projectionist.

Advertisement

“Film: It’s just static frames with darkness in between,” Jones’s character narrates in the trailer, which reveals very little about the film’s plot. “But there’s a little flaw in your optic nerve. So if I run the film at 24 frames per second, it creates an illusion of motion, an illusion of life. So you don’t see the darkness. Out there, they just see a beam of light. And nothing happens without light.”

In addition to Colman, Ward and Jones, the cast also includes Colin Firth, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow and Crystal Clarke.

Much of the movie was shot in Margate, with the seaside town’s Dreamland cinema being converted into a retro-style picturehouse.

Eddie Kemsley, CEO at Dreamland said in a statement: “The teaser trailer is fantastic. We were all so thrilled that Sam Mendes, Neal Street Productions and Searchlight Pictures chose our great town and of course, our beautiful old cinema building at Dreamland, to play such a central role.

“We can’t wait until we can see the film when it is released in the UK.

Advertisement

“It’s a testament to Margate and the wider county that we can attract such high calibre productions, which not only significantly contribute to the economy, but also help to highlight British gems such as Dreamland to a worldwide audience.”

Empire Of Light will first screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year, before making its UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival on October 12. It will be released in US cinemas on December 9 and then in the UK on January 13, 2023.