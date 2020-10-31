The film and entertainment world has been paying tribute to Sean Connery following the news of his death.

The actor died overnight in his sleep while in the Bahamas, according to reports relayed from his family via BBC News, after being unwell “for some time”. He was 90 years old.

No cause of death has yet been given for the star, most famous for his portrayal of James Bond across seven of the classic films.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were among the first to share their tributes, including a statement shared via the official James Bond Twitter account: “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

“He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words – “The name’s Bond… James Bond” – he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

“He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

Other stars paying their respects included Sam Neill, who spoke of Connery’s “charisma and power,” adding that it was “utterly unique to Sean”, while Hugh Jackman celebrated “a legend on screen, and off.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said: “Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end.”

Robert Carlyle paid tribute to Connery as a “trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman.”

Read more tributes to the movie icon below.

