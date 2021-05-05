Paul Verhoeven’s new film Benedetta has just released an official trailer – check it out below.

The indie auteur’s next feature is an erotic lesbian nun horror movie, set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in July.

Benedetta, originally titled Blessed Virgin, marks Verhoeven’s first film since Elle in 2016. It follows erotic thrillers Basic Instinct and Showgirls in the director’s filmography.

The official synopsis from French distributor Pathé reads: “In the late 15th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice.

“Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta’s impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous. Benedetta takes in a young woman to her convent, and the two begin a passionate affair.”

Watch the trailer here:

Virginie Efira is set to play the lead role of the titular nun. She will star alongside Charlotte Rampling, Daphné Patakia and Lambert Wilson.

Benedetta is based on the 1986 book Immodest Acts: The Life Of A Lesbian Nun In Renaissance Italy by Judith C. Brown, which in turn was based on a true story.

The film is set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival which is scheduled to run July 6-17, after last year’s edition was cancelled in light of the ongoing pandemic.

A French theatrical release date has been set for July 9 by Pathé. There is no word yet on a release for Benedetta in the UK or the US.

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival was delayed earlier this year – the event usually takes place in May, but was pushed back to July in light of the pandemic.