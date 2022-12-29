‘Escape From Mogadishu”s Koo Kyo-hwan in talks to star in Won Shin-yeon’s ‘Finding The King’

Escape From Mogadishu alum Koo Kyo-hwan is currently in talks to star in an upcoming film by Won Shin-yeon tentatively titled Finding The King.

Earlier today (December 29), JTBC reported that both Koo and Yoo Jae-myung will be joining the cast of director Won Shin-yeon’s forthcoming project, Finding The King, per unnamed industry sources. Both actors will reportedly be starring in lead roles in the film.

Shortly after the report surfaced, Koo’s agency, Namoo Actors, responded in a brief statement to TV Report, saying: “Koo Kyo-hwan has received an offer to star in director Won Shin-yeon’s new film Finding The King and is positively reviewing it.” However, Yoo’s own representatives have yet to respond to the claims of his casting.

According to the original report by JTBC, Finding The King is said to follow a boy who stumbles across a giant robot during one of the most tumultuous times in modern Korean history. Once their paths have crossed, Finding The King will tell the story of finding the laughter, happiness and justice that were lost in the process. The film is reportedly slated to premiere sometime in the first half of 2023, with production set to begin soon.

Koo is known for his work on several hit Korean films such as Escape From Mogadishu in 2021 and the Yeon Sang-ho-written and -directed Peninsula in 2020. He subsequently made his small screen debut with a role in the 2021 Netflix series D.P, and later reprised the role in the show’s second season, which dropped earlier this year. Koo also starred alongside Shin Hyun-been in TVING’s Monstrous, which was also co-written by Yeon Sang-ho.

Meanwhile, Yoo is a veteran actor known for a number of roles throughout the span of his decade-long career. Some recent hit K-dramas he has starred in include 2020’s Itaewon Class, 2021’s Vincenzo, as well as 2022’s Insider, The Sound of Magic and Grid, among others.