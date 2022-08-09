Ethan Coen to solo direct lesbian road trip comedy

Ethan Coen is set to direct a lesbian road trip comedy starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Earlier this year The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the filmmaker would be going solo without his brother Joel who directed The Tragedy of Macbeth without him last year.

Ethan wrote the script for the untitled film, reportedly inspired by Russ Meyer, alongside his wife Tricia Cooke in the early 2000s.

A synopsis reads: “The story centred on a party girl who takes a trip from Philadelphia to Miami with her buttoned-down friend. Cruising bars ensues as does the potpourri of a severed head in a hatbox, a bitter ex-girlfriend, a mystery briefcase and an evil senator.”

The film’s lead roles have now been filled. Maid star Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) have joined the project, according to Deadline.

Production is set to begin this autumn after being initially announced for this summer.

Most recently, Qualley starred in Claire Denis’ Cannes feature Stars At Noon, while Viswanathan will next be promoting The Beanie Bubble.

Last year, Joel described the experience of working without his brother Ethan on Macbeth.

“I spent 40 years looking over at Ethan after each shot or looking at him if there was a problem. And, so, I missed him because that wasn’t there,” Joel said (per AP News).

Long-time Coen Brothers composer Carter Burwell had also claimed that Joel and Ethan Coen might never make another film together.