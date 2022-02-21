Evangeline Lilly asks Justin Trudeau to meet with anti-vax protestors

Actor Evangeline Lilly has shared a video asking Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to meet with anti-vax protestors across the country.

The Ant-Man star recorded a message for the Bridge City News Instagram page urging the politician to discuss vaccine mandates in Canada with those who have been protesting over the last three weeks with those calling themselves “Freedom Convoy”.

“Dear prime minister Trudeau, I want to speak to you today about your current approach to and current treatment of our fellow Canadians who are protesting your federal vaccine mandates,” Lilly said in the video.

“They have asked to meet with you, prime minister, medical experts, top scientists, doctors, nurses, parents, grandparents, intelligent, loving, concerned citizens.”

She continued: “If you’re so convinced of your own reasons for the mandates, sit down and walk the leaders of a group of 2.3million protesters across the country who represent many millions more across the nation, and explain it to them and ask them to listen with open hearts and minds, and then reciprocate.

“Listen to what they have to say with a mind open to hearing things that might go against the ideas you are entrenched in. You unify people by finding solutions together, not by vilifying those who say there is a better way.

“What we need right now from our leadership is unification, and that requires being willing to see, recognise and hear from the people sitting out in the cold at your door.”

Earlier this year, Evangeline Lilly revealed she joined thousands of protestors in Washington D.C. in a rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in order to “support bodily sovereignty”.

“I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will,” Lilly wrote in a post on social media, citing a range of threats and consequences that she believes those refusing the vaccine are subject to.

“This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”