Here’s every song on the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ soundtrack

The full soundtrack for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been revealed — check out all the songs from the new animation below.

Directed by Jeff Rowe and produced/written by “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen, Mutant Mayhem is Paramount’s latest attempt to bring the crime-fighting turtles to the big screen. It boasts and all-star voice cast, including Rogen himself, Jackie Chan, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, and Maya Rudolph, while the titular reptiles are voiced by newcomer teenagers.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem‘s soundtrack features a wide collection of East Coast hip-hop songs, including hits from Vanilla Ice, DMX, A Tribe Called Quest, and many more. You can check out the full list below.

Every song in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem soundtrack

‘Ante Up (Robin Hoodz Theory)’ — M.O.P.

‘Eye Know’— De La Soul, Otis Redding

‘Ninja Rap’ — Vanilla Ice

‘Riot’ — Hugh Masekela

‘Cavern’ — Liquid Liquid

‘Dance’ — ESG

‘No Diggity’ — Blackstreet, Dr. Dre, Queen Pen

‘Wake Up in the Sky’ — Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, Kodak Black

‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ — Ol’ Dirty Bastard

‘Can I Kick It?’ — A Tribe Called Quest

‘Feel Me Flow’ — Naughty By Nature

‘Still Not a Player (feat. Joe)’ — Big Pun

‘Sweet Premium Wine’ — KMD, MF DOOM

‘Party Up’ — DMX

‘Woo Hah! Got You All in Check’ — Busta Rhymes

‘Everything is Everything’ — Ms. Lauryn Hill

‘Work’ — Gang Starr

‘Brooklyn Zoo’ — Ol’ Dirty Bastard

‘2 Cups of Blood’ — Gravediggaz

While discussing the new animation, Rogen recently explained why he has no interest in working with Marvel or DC.

“Honestly, probably fear. We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and [co-producer] Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love,” he told Polygon.

“It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?

“And what’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this. So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways. We are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!”