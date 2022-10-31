‘Evil Dead Rise’ shares first-look image ahead of 2023 release

The first image from Evil Dead Rise has just been released – check it out above.

The forthcoming film written and directed by Lee Cronin will star Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.”

Meanwhile, cast members from the original 1981 horror returned for Saber Interactive’s game Evil Dead: The Game.

Original series lead actor Bruce Campbell was always attached to reprise his iconic role of Ash Williams, the hapless hero who finds himself battling unstoppable “Deadites” over the course of the film series and the recent Ash vs Evil Dead TV show, but more co-stars joined him.

Both Ellen Sandweiss, who played Ash’s sister Cheryl Williams, and Richard DeManincor, Ash’s friend Scotty, make appearances in The Game.

Campbell said that having the original actors lend their voices to the game gives it “that much more street cred” than trying to find soundalike actors to play the characters.

The Saber Interactive game is out now. Evil Dead Rise is released in UK cinemas on April 21, 2023.