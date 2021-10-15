EXO’s D.O talks about working on upcoming sci-fi film ‘The Moon’

EXO member D.O has talked about starring in the upcoming sci-fi film The Moon.

In a recent statement via CJ ENM, the singer and actor – real name Do Kyungsoo – shared that it was a “great honour” to have worked with the cast and crew of The Moon. Filming for the movie had started on June 6, and recently wrapped up on October 12.

“It was my best experience ever… I am truly thankful to all of the people involved,” said D.O., per The Korea Times. In the highly-anticipated movie, the 28-year-old actor stars as Seon-woo, a space crew member accidentally left stranded in space.

Starring alongside him is veteran actor Sul Kyung-gu (Memoir of a Murderer), the former head of a space centre who attempts to rescue him. Meanwhile, Kim Hee-ae (World of the Married) portrays Youngeun, the general director of NASA who is the only one that can save Seon-woo.

Notably, The Moon will be the first-ever South Korean film about lunar exploration. The project is helmed by director Kim Yong-hwa, who is best-known for directing and producing both instalments of the fantasy series Along With The Gods. At the time of writing, an official premiere date for The Moon has yet to be announced.

In other Korean entertainment news, Disney+ has announced seven new Korean-language original titles as part of its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. The announcement comes just one month before Disney+’s launch in South Korea, which is slated for November 12.

“How Korean content has evolved into a global phenomenon is a great example of what’s possible in the Asia-Pacific region,” shared Disney Asia head Luke Kang at the Busan International Film Festival, per Hollywood Reporter.