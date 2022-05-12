Ezra Miller claims they film themselves during assault for “NFT crypto art”

Ezra Miller has claimed they deliberately film themselves being assaulted in order to make art.

The Fantastic Beasts actor, who uses they/them pronouns, released a video sharing bodycam footage of when they got arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

“I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video,” Miller can be heard saying in the video obtained by TMZ.

“I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

The actor then goes on to scream: “What’s your name? What’s your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!

“Don’t touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!”

“I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted,” they go on to say in the video, “You understand that, right?”

In the clip, Miller then says: “The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

Ezra Miller also alleges in the video that one of the police officers touched their genitals.

“Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that,” they can be heard saying in the video. “I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!”

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, after an incident in a bar where Miller allegedly became “agitated” and began “yelling obscenities”.

The month after, they were arrested again in Hawaii following a report that a chair had been thrown and struck a woman in the head.

Police determined that Miller, 29, had “become irate after being asked to leave”, proceeding to allegedly throw a chair at a 26-year-old woman who was left with a half-inch wound to her forehead. The woman declined medical treatment for her injury.