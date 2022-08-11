Ezra Miller reportedly involved in case of missing mother and children in Vermont

US police are searching for a 25-year-old mother and her three young children who had been living at Ezra Miller’s farm in Vermont, with authorities reportedly suspecting the actor of hiding their location.

Following reports in June that Miller was housing a mother and her three children in allegedly unsafe conditions, Rolling Stone now reports that Vermont State Police attempted to serve an emergency care order to the woman over the weekend which demanded the children’s removal from her care over fears for their safety.

As reported by the outlet, Miller claimed the family hadn’t lived there for months, with police suspecting this was an attempt to “evade service” of the order, according to court documents.

“Miller, the owner of the residence, advised that mother and the children had not been staying there for the past two months,” the order reads. “This contradicts information [the DCF caseworker] presented to the court in her affidavit as mother was posting on social media in late July 2022 that [the case worker] recognised as the inside of Miller’s residence.”

NME has reached out to Miller’s reps for comment.

In June, Rolling Stone reported that Miller had been hosting the mother and her children at the actor’s farm, an arrangement which sparked safety concerns with the children’s father due to claims that unattended guns were left lying around the property.

In response, the mother claimed the ranch had become a “healing haven” for the family. “They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them,” the mother told the publication.

Earlier this month, the actor was charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a home and stealing alcohol in Vermont. It follows a string of arrests for the actor, who was also detained in Hawaii back in March and charged with disorderly conduct.

In June, the parents of 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, claiming the use of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata”.

Later that month, a 12-year-old-child, their mother and their neighbour, were granted an order of protection against The Flash actor after an alleged incident at a social gathering on February 2.

Miller hasn’t publicly commented on these incidents.