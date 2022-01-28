Ezra Miller threatens Ku Klux Klan members in bizarre Instagram video

Ezra Miller has posted a video threatening members of the Ku Klux Klan.

In the clip uploaded on Instagram on Thursday (January 27), the actor directs a message towards members of the Ku Klux Klan in Beulaville, North Carolina. It’s unclear exactly what prompted the video.

Speaking in the clip, Miller said: “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now – and you know what I am talking about – then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.”

In the caption, Miller wrote: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognise myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like woah.”

NME has reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment.

The actor will play The Flash in DC’s upcoming solo film, following their appearance as the character in Justice League. The film, titled The Flash, will also mark Ben Affleck’s last appearance as Batman.

Michael Keaton will reprise his version of the Caped Crusader in the film, 30 years since his last outing in 1992’s Batman Forever. The Flash will also star Ron Livingstone, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon and Sasha Calle.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022.