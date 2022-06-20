Ezra Miller to be reportedly dropped from DC films after ‘The Flash’

Ezra Miller will be dropped from future DC films following The Flash, according to reports.

The actor, who has been arrested multiple times and subject to restraining orders in recent months, will play Barry Allen aka The Flash in the forthcoming DC movie – which wrapped production in October 2021 for a June 2023 release.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav is facing a “crisis” over how to handle the bad press surrounding Miller.

“There is no winning in this for Warner Bros,” a source told the outlet. “This is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

Sources told the publication that even if no further allegations surface against the actor, the studio “won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films”.

NME has reached out to Warner Bros. and Miller’s reps for comment.

Last week, a 12-year-old and their mother were granted an order of protection against Miller over allegations of harassing a minor.

Earlier this month, the parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes asked a court to provide a protective order against the actor over claims that they used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over” their child.

Miller has been arrested multiple times in recent months, once for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, and again for allegedly striking a woman with a chair. The actor hasn’t publicly commented on these incidents.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (IT, Mama), The Flash also stars Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective versions of Batman, alongside Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon and Antje Traue. The film is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.