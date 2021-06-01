Face/Off actress Romy Walthall has died at the age of 57, her son Morgan Krantz confirmed to Variety.

Walthall was best known for her roles in Face/Off and The House of Usher. Krantz confirmed she died on May 19, after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Her first major film role was in Thief of Hearts, Jerry Bruckheimer’s 1984 thriller. Walthall also starred in 1985’s A Bunny’s Tale, based on Gloria Steinem’s investigation of the working conditions of the Playboy Bunnies.

Walthall’s daughter Isabella Israel wrote in a tribute to her mother on Instagram: “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it.

“She was everything at once. She was my first love. She was the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and she was wicked and fun and light and dark and she possessed the kind of magic that you truly just don’t see. I will always always always love you ferociously.”

Walthall’s son, Theodore Dudley, wrote: “The love and wisdom you gave me will never expire. You will always be an inspiration to me. You taught me to never give up. You taught me to not take no for an answer. You taught me to be true to myself. You always rooted for me, because you knew I can do anything. You instilled in me my warrior spirit.

“Thank you for bringing me onto earth. Love you. Rest in peace. I’ll see you in the stars.”

Romy Walthall is survived by her mother, sister and three children.