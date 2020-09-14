Facebook messenger to launch ‘Watch Together’ feature for viewing parties

Facebook has announced the launch of a new ‘Watch Together’ feature, which will allow users to host viewing parties with their friends.

Although viewing parties have been possible through the social media platform’s main app for two years, the new addition comes via its separate Messenger app for iOS and Android worldwide.

The feature will allow up to eight people watch the same video together in real time, whilst simultaneously video-calling one another.

“We created Watch Together to make spending quality time with friends and loved ones feel as close to an in-person experience as possible,” Facebook product manager Nora Micheva wrote in a blog post.

“Whether it’s watching a trending video, a movie, a sports highlight, a makeup tutorial, or a Facebook Watch original, the feature allows you to watch your friends’ reactions at the same time.”

The initiative follows similar launches from some of the largest video streaming platforms including Amazon, Twitch and Hulu. Disney+ is currenty in the process of rolling out its own GroupWatch feature.

Meanwhile, Facebook has recently clarified upcoming changes to its rules on music livestreams, following reports that it was to ban “music listening experiences”.

“We want you to be able to enjoy videos posted by family and friends,” read new rules on the platform’s guidelines.

“However, if you use videos on our Products to create a music listening experience for yourself or for others, your videos will be blocked and your page, profile or group may be deleted. This includes Live.”