‘Fan Girl’, ‘Magikland’, ‘Watch List’, ‘Block Z’ up for awards at FAMAS 2021

The 2021 nominees for the 69th Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards have been announced.
On Thursday (December 2), FAMAS announced the full list of nominees for a total of 16 categories, reported the Inquirer. The nominations were shared on FAMAS’ Facebook page and its YouTube channel.
Fantasy adventure movie Magikland, crime thriller Watch List, and romance drama film On Vodka, Beers and Regrets are the leading nominees after each receiving 11 nods.
Watch the announcement below.
The coming-of-age film Fan Girl, drama thriller Untrue and zombie flick Block Z have all received nine nominations each.
Apart from Fan Girl, Watch List, Magikland, On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets, and Block Z, the movies competing for best picture are Memories of Forgetting, Isa Pang Bahaghari, Four Sisters Before the Wedding, He Who Is Without Sin, and Latay.
Competing for best actress are Cristine Reyes (Untrue), Iza Calzado (Tagpuan), Bela Padilla (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets), Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl), Lovi Poe (Latay), and Alessandra de Rossi (Watch List).
For the best actor category, the nominees are Xian Lim (Untrue), Allen Dizon (Latay), Coco Martin (Love or Money), Alfred Vargas (Tagpuan), Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl), Elijah Canlas (He Who Is Without Sin), and JC Santos (On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets).
FAMAS has yet to announce the schedule of the ceremony, but the event will be held virtually due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The complete nominations for the 2021 FAMAS Awards are:
Best Picture:
Untrue
Magikland
Hayop Ka!
Memories Of Forgetting
Isa Pang Bahaghari
Four Sisters Before The Wedding
On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Fan Girl
He Who Is Without Sin
Watch List
Block Z
Latay
Best Director:
Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!
Christian Acuña – Magikland
Irene Villamore – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl
Ben Rekhi – Watch List
Joel Lamangan – Isa Pang Bahaghari
Best Actress:
Cristine Reyes – Untrue
Iza Calzado – Tagpuan
Bela Padilla – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Charlie Dizon – Fan Girl
Lovi Poe – Latay
Alessandra de Rossi – Watch List
Best Actor:
Xian Lim – Untrue
Allen Dizon – Latay
Coco Martin – Love Or Money
Alfred Vargas – Tagpuan
Paulo Avelino – Fan Girl
Elijah Canlas – He Who Is Without Sin
JC Santos – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Supporting Actress:
Rhen Escaño – Untrue
Dimples Romana – Block Z
Dexter Doria – Memories of Forgetting
Angeli Bayani – Watch List
Sanya Lopez – Isa Pang Bahaghari
Carmina Villaroel – Four Sisters Before the Wedding
Shaina Magdayao – Tagpuan
Best Supporting Actor:
Ian Veneraction – Block Z
Michael de Mesa – Isa Pang Bahagari
Dominic Ochoa – Four Sisters Before the Wedding
Micko Laurente – Watch List
Jake Macapagal – Watch List
Enzo Pineda – He Who Is Without Sin
Matteo Guidicelli – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
Best Child Performer:
Elijah Alejo – Magikland
Joshua Patag – Magikland
Miel Espinosa – Block Z
Best Screenplay:
Manny Angeles – Hayop Ka!
Ralston Jover – Latay
Irene Villamor – On Vodka, Beers and Regrets
Rod Marmol and Pat Apura – Magikland
Antoinette Jadaone – Fan Girl
Rona Rean Sales and Ben Rekhi – Watch List
Best Cinematography:
Boy Yniguez – Untrue
Rody Lacap – Magikland
Neil Daza – Fan Girl
Daniella Nowitz – Watch List
TM Malones – Latay
Pao Orendain – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Best Editing:
Marya Ignacio – Untrue
Manet A. Dayrit – Magikland
Nick Ellsberg and Liza D. Espinas – Watch List
Arnex Nicolas – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Jether Arman, Manny Angeles and Avid Liongoren – Hayop Ka!
Benjamin Tolentino – Fan Girl
Best Production Design:
Ferdie Abuel – Fan Girl
Ericson Navarro – Magikland
Ferdie Abuel – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Ericson Navarro – Watch List
Danny Red – Block Z
Maolen Fadul – Untrue
Best Visual Effects:
Central Digital Lab – Magikland
Master Joel – Block Z
Best Sound:
Nicole Amores – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Gerald James D’Lonsod, Albert Michael Idioma and Vanya Fantonial – Magikland
Vincent Villa – Fan Girl
William Ryan Fritch – Watch List
Vince Jan Banta and Armand de Guzman – Block Z
Nicole Amores – Hayop Ka!
Best Musical Score:
Kean Cipriano and Brain Coat – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
Emerzon Quintillan Texon – Magikland
Len Calvo – Hayop Ka!
Best Original Song:
‘Mundo’ by Raphiel Shannon – On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets
‘Maibalik’ by Joshua Bulot and JBK – Us Again
‘Ulan’ by Bugoy Drilon – The Boy Foretold By The Stars
‘Maligaya’ by Inigo Pascual – Four Sister Before The Wedding
Best Short Film:
Zomnia – Johnrey Rivas
Mosang – Fidel Redado
Paint Me A Picture – by John Knox Vill
Dear Mama – Geraldo Jumawan and Jean Villame
Lente – Tereon Tulana
Solo – Kevin Piamonte