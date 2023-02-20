Fans ask why Letitia Wright was “dragged more” than Evangeline Lilly for “anti-vax” views

Fans have questioned why Letitia Wright faced more scrutiny for her views on coronavirus vaccines compared to Evangeline Lilly.

The topic was sparked by an article on Rolling Stone, titled ‘Why Was Letitia Wright Dragged More than Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly?’. The piece compares the media promotional cycle between last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Wright, and the recently released Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania featuring Lilly.

It highlights an article titled ‘How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances’ in The Hollywood Reporter published in November. In the piece, Wright was mentioned for sharing an anti-vax propaganda video in December 2020, alongside those who had been accused of actual crimes like Roman Polanski and Brad Pitt.

Wright criticised the article for her inclusion at the time, writing: “This is vile behaviour. At this point a personal vendetta towards me. I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense.”

In her response, Wright also referred to another THR article which claimed she expressed similar views on vaccines while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She added: “I apologised TWO years ago. Remained silent on the topic. You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was successful. Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won’t remain silent. Stop your disgusting behaviour.”

Following the scrutiny against Wright, many have questioned why Lilly, who attended a rally against vaccination mandates in Washington DC in January 2022, hasn’t faced a similar level of attention.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why did Letitia Wright get so much attention about her alleged anti-vax stance but not a word about Evangeline Lilly who has said worse things on social media?”

“Compare the treatment of Evangeline Lilly and Letitia Wright for their anti-vax nonsense,” Another added. “Both are wrong, but consider how (and why) they have been treated very differently.”

i think we should talk about the difference of how y’all treated letitia wright vs other problematic white mcu celebrities. i didn’t forget how some of y’all wanted to boycott wakanda forever. i hope y’all throw that same energy toward evangeline lilly in ant-man 3. — isa andor (@jyndjarin) February 14, 2023

Is interesting that during this Ant-Man press cycle we haven’t really heard about Evangeline Lilly’s anti-vax stance, while for Letitia Wright people couldn’t stop talking about it 🤔🤔🤔 qwhite interesting imo — Musa Chaudhry (@Musachaudhry) February 16, 2023

Why did Letitia Wright get so much attention about her alleged anti-vaxx stance but not a word about Evangeline Lilly who has said worse things on social media? — Michelle 🇨🇦🐼 (@SnoopyPandaGirl) February 17, 2023

This! 💯 this. Wright's tweets during the pandemic were disappointing & rightly criticized. But the double standard with Lilly's treatment & other actually abusive actors is so blatantly racist.#Mavel #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #WakandaForever https://t.co/agrUSwz06V — Sarah (@HeresTheThing17) February 18, 2023

Compare the treatment of Evangeline Lilly and Letitia Wright for their anti-v*x nonsense. Both are wrong, but consider how (and why) they have been treated very differently. — Colin Duggan🖖🏼🌊 (@nssaltfarmer) February 19, 2023

In a recent interview with Esquire, Lilly addressed the photo she posted on Instagram from the Washington rally in 2022, saying she expected a backlash.

“I know the beast that I’m attacking,” she recalled thinking at the time. “I know that I have a little pebble and there’s this fucking Goliath giant. If I shoot this pebble, it’s going to wake the giant.”

Explaining why she chose to post the picture, Lilly added: “I just wanted people out there who were struggling because they were under severe pressure to do something they didn’t want to do to know that they weren’t alone, to know that there were people who actually felt they had a right to say no.”

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Lilly said Marvel were supportive against rumours that she would be recast. “They’re very respectful. In fact, I’ve had direct conversations with them that I have instigated and they’ve always said, ‘That’s not our business. That’s not for us to tell you how to live your life or what opinions you have.’

“And I actually even got a really supportive phone call from [Ant-Man director] Peyton Reed at one point and just saying like, ‘Just so you know, there’s some rumours spreading about Marvel ditching you or cancelling you. And that didn’t come from Marvel and that didn’t come from us, so just ignore that.”

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is out in cinemas now.