Fans call on “unconcerned” Nicole Kidman to denounce Balenciaga following bondage ad controversy

Nicole Kidman has been criticised for not denouncing Balenciaga’s campaign that featured “sexualised” images of children.

Last week, a number cultural figures condemned the luxury fashion house after it pulled a Christmas campaign featuring children holding the brand’s “plush bear bags”, which wore S&M-style harnesses, while another advert displayed Supreme Court documents related to child pornography cases (via Cosmopolitan).

Balenciaga has since shelved the campaign and issued two apologies.

Advertisement

Kidman took part in Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 advert, alongside celebrities including Bella Hadid and Isabelle Huppert. The advert the Big Little Lies star featured in showed a printout of a Supreme Court decision on child pornography.

The fashion house recently apologised for the “unsettling documents” in the advert and said they take the matter “seriously”.

At the time of writing (November 28), Nicole Kidman has not shared a statement about Balenciaga. Fans have been commenting on her Instagram post promoting the campaign, calling the actor “clueless” and “unconcerned”.

“When people show you who they are, believe them. So gross that she’s not outraged by this brand,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “This post shows how clueless or unconcerned you are. Shame on you!” and a third said: “Silence is deafening.”

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian, who previously worked with the brand, said she would be “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” she said.