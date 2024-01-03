Fans outraged by Amazon Prime Video’s “disgusting” new ad-free price hike

Fans online have been reacting angrily to news that from February, Amazon Prime Video will introduce a price hike if they want to watch content on the platform ad-free.

Subscribers to Prime Video today (January 3) received an email titled ‘An update on Prime Video’ in which they were told about changes to their “Prime Video experience” which will take effect just over one month from now. The changes were first announced by the company last September.

From February 5, Prime Video will include what the company describe as “limited advertisements”. The company added: “this will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

They continued: “We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than ad supported TV channels and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership.”

If viewers want an free experience, however, they will have to pay a further £2.99 per month.

On social media, fans have been reacting angrily to the news describing it as “disgusting” and “outrageous” with many now saying they will cancel their subscription in response.

One user wrote on social media: “I cancelled #AmazonPrime within seconds of receiving this fucking farcical email. As if I’m gonna pay the price hike, again! Last year’s raise was bad enough, but ads are a step too far.”

Another user added: “So adding adverts and then charging for an ad-free option for an additional £2.99 per month to existing subscriptions is disgusting” while a third added: “I refuse to give them any more money than I already have.”

You can see some more of the reactions here:

I cancelled #AmazonPrime within seconds of receiving this fucking farcical email. As if I’m gonna pay the price hike, again! Last year’s raise was bad enough, but ads are a step too far for their already shitty programming, and don’t even get me started on the delivery decline! pic.twitter.com/6jilSwBSvy — 📚Corrie Tait📚 (@corrietait_) January 3, 2024

Some of Amazon’s rival streamers, including Disney+ and Netflix, have also brought in adverts in recent months, particularly as they have struggled to hold onto customers amid growing inflation worldwide.

Data previously released by analysts Kantar showed that vast numbers of people cut back on video streaming services last year as their disposable incomes were squeezed by the cost of living crisis. Although demand picked up around Christmas, Kantar said, the number decreased again shortly after.