Fans react to ‘Barbie’ trailer: “It’s going to change cinema”

The first trailer for Barbie starring Margot Robbie has received positive reactions.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Robbie as a version of the toy doll, who is shown in the trailer looming over a desert landscape in a sequence which parodies Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The short clip also shows brief looks at Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa, who all play different versions of Ken. You can check out the trailer above.

Advertisement

“Barbie is going to change cinema,” one Twitter user wrote in response.

The trailer, which debuted on Friday (December 16), is set to be shown before cinema screenings of Avatar: The Way Of Water. “Sneaking into the Avatar movie to watch the Barbie teaser just to walk out and go to Bones & All,” another wrote.

You can check out more reactions below.

me after buying a ticket to the avatar movie just to see the barbie trailer on the big screen then immediately leaving pic.twitter.com/vuTWdwhRv6 — Gene Park (@GenePark) December 16, 2022

Three tickets for Barbie please pic.twitter.com/9Ciw97Bpvn — ❄️ Andrew ❄️ (@henryevil) December 16, 2022

Oh BARBIE is gonna be gay as hell pic.twitter.com/txO7MnAKov — 💫 (@heyjaeee) December 16, 2022

barbie (2023) is going to change cinema pic.twitter.com/mGMZ2EPACw — sasha (@pridenprcjudice) December 16, 2022

Advertisement

BARBIE THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/VCrvX7bnrq — Ren (@wandasolsen) December 16, 2022

This Barbie teaser ?!?! I’m way too excifed, it looks , so good — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) December 16, 2022

sneaking into the avatar movie to watch the barbie teaser just to walk out and go to bones & all pic.twitter.com/yxJDtDYeQi — lex (@gretagerwigflew) December 15, 2022

Others in the cast include Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Scott Evans.

Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay for Barbie with frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach (White Noise), while Robbie serves as a producer.

Barbie is released in cinemas on July 21, 2023, which is currently the same day as Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer.