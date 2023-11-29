NewsFilm News

Fans react to ‘Nosferatu’ first look and release date: “Might be the best Christmas ever”

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård star in the horror remake from director Robert Eggers

By Adam Starkey
Nosferatu
Lily-Rose Depp in 'Nosferatu'. CREDIT: Focus Features

A release date has been announced for Robert Eggers’ remake of Nosferatu, alongside some first images.

Bill Skarsgård is set to play the titular vampire in the upcoming gothic horror, which is the second remake of the 1922 German silent film of the same name, following Werner Herzog’s 1979 movie Nosferatu The Vampyre.

Other cast members include Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney and Ralph Ineson.

On Tuesday (November 28), it was announced that Eggers’ Nosferatu will be released on December 25, 2024 in the US, with a UK release date yet to be announced.

After the first images from the film arrived last week, some fans are already preparing themselves for a spooky festive season next year. In response to the release date, one X user wrote: “Might be the best Christmas ever.”

Another added: “The Nosferatu trailer is likely around the corner and I can’t wait. I know I’m bias on the subject and I can admit that but I think this will be something special.”
You can check out more reactions below.

Nosferatu is the fourth film written and directed by Eggers, following 2015’s The Witch, The Lighthouse and last year’s The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård.

Speaking about the film to Empire, Eggers promised it would live up to its scary origins. “Yeah, it’s a scary film,” the director said. “It’s a horror movie. It’s a gothic horror movie.

“And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

