Fast and Furious director Justin Lin has opened up about the future of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in the main series of the franchise.

Played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham respectively, the two characters moved away from the central franchise two years ago for spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw. The film also featured Idris Elba as villain Brixton Lore.

Speaking to Deadline, Lin, who has directed five of the Fast and Furious films, was asked if the two characters would return for any of the franchises next instalments.

Lin said: “I never really considered them gone, you know?” He added: “To me, they’re still in this universe; they’re part of this family.”

He continued: “Whatever we do, whenever we’re talking about the next chapter, I never feel like I have any restrictions, so I’m excited for what we build, and as we’re coming to this kind of final chapter of this saga, I think I’m excited to revisit…

“Any character, in any situation, is up for discussion.”

Earlier this week (April 14), a new trailer for Fast And Furious 9 was released – you can watch it above.

The clip sees Vin Diesel return as Dom, squaring up against his estranged younger brother Jakob, played by John Cena. “You always say ‘Never turn your back on family’ but you turned your back on me,” Jakob tells Dom in the dramatic new teaser.

The synopsis for F9 reads: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

“This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

Universal announced last year that the Fast And Furious franchise will conclude after two final movies following F9.

Fast & Furious 9 will be released in UK cinemas on July 8.