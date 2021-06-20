‘Fast and Furious’ star Nathalie Emmanuel hopes for all-female reboot

Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel has shared her hopes for all-female reboot of the franchise.

Her comments come after Vin Diesel confirmed last year that the long-running franchise will end after the next two films. Its ninth edition, F9, comes out in the UK next week (June 24).

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Emmanuel – who is also famous for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones – spoke of her hopes for a female-focused spin-off once the Fast and Furious franchise wraps up.

Advertisement

“I want a girl spin-off,” she said. “We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make a badass girl Fast movie. I’m so here for that. That’s the Fast spin-off that I want, that I demand!”

Emmanuel also said she had a star for the movie to appear alongside her, pinpointing Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch as the perfect candidate.

“I love her and I know her and I want to work with her.”

The synopsis for F9 reads: “Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

“This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob.”

Advertisement

The film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Cardi B and reggaeton singer Ozuna will also join the franchise.

Speculating on the future of the franchise, Diesel first teased a two-part 10th instalment in early 2020. The actor, who left the franchise after the first film and returned in 2009 after Tokyo Drift, said he “started planning for Fast 10 before we started filming Fast 9“.