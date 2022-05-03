‘Fast X’ director Justin Lin quit following “major disagreement” with Vin Diesel

Justin Lin reportedly quit as director on Fast X following a “major disagreement” with lead star and producer Vin Diesel.

In a social media post last Tuesday (April 26), Lin announced he was stepping down as director on the tenth instalment in The Fast And Furious franchise just days after production had started. Lin, who has directed five films in the franchise, will continue to serve as producer.

Following the announcement, The Hollywood Reporter has claimed a “major disagreement” took place between Diesel and Lin on April 23 which sparked the director’s decision to leave.

According to the publication, the disagreement was over the changing script. Lin was handling writing duties on the tenth instalment and believed he had a finished script heading into production, but studio Universal and Diesel “had other thoughts”.

Lin’s exit was described as a “heat of the moment” decision after Diesel proposed new notes on the script in a four-person meeting.

NME has reached out to Lin and Diesel’s representatives for comment. Both declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his original post announcing his departure, Lin wrote: “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer.

“Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.

“I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family.”

Production on Fast X was paused following Lin’s departure. According to Variety, Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Transporter) is set to replace him as director on the project, although there’s been no official announcement.

Fast X will feature Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron and Cardi B, alongside longtime cast members such as Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jason Statham. The film is scheduled to be released May 19, 2023.