Fight breaks out at ‘Barbie’ screening in viral clip

A clip has gone viral on social media showing two women fighting in a screening of Barbie.

The video, which was posted on Monday (July 24) by TikTok user Sophia Ferreira, shows several attendees engaged in an argument as the film’s credits roll in Brazil. A woman then approaches and shoves another woman, knocking her backwards into the seats behind.

This sparks her to retaliate by swinging her shoe, before a man breaks up the scuffle.

According to Portugese-speaking commenters on TikTok who translated the argument (via Dexerto), the altercation allegedly happened after a woman allowed her child to watch YouTube videos at “max volume” throughout the film.

The original video, which attracted over 126,000 views, has since been deleted. The clip, however, has been shared widely on other social media platforms.

A fight breaks out at the end of #Barbie in Brazil, reportedly due to a woman bringing her kid and letting them watch YouTube during the movie. pic.twitter.com/G3eBKUTto9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 25, 2023

Barbie has become a huge box office hit, earning $382million (£295million) at the global box office so far (via Variety).

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, alongside an ensemble cast that includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”