Filipino film ‘Alter Me’ starring Enchong Dee, Jasmine Curtis-Smith to premiere on Netflix

Netflix Philippines has announced that it will premiere a new Filipino film titled Alter Me next month.

Alter Me will tell the story of an unlikely romance, as a HR manager seeks out the guidance of a charming male escort to learn how to form a connection with people, eventually altering her personality. Along the way, the two bond, and develop feelings for one another.

A trailer for the film has not been released.

The film, which stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Enchong Dee, was directed by RC Delos Reyes and written by Danno Christopher Mariquit. It will begin streaming on Netflix on November 15 in the Philippines and across Asia. An age rating for the film has not been announced.

Alter Me’s director RC Delos Reyes said of the film: “Nowadays, in the advent of technology and social media, we put on different masks and we create our own worlds. Hoping, that in that world we would be able to find the love and fulfillment we have always been seeking. Not realising that the true change or ‘altering’ we have to do is always dependent on who we are and how honest we are to ourselves”.

Alter Me is the latest Filipino film to be announced for Netflix’s roster, following the the adult-themed animated flick, Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story, which hits the streaming service on October 29.