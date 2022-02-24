Tributes paid to Filipino film director Eduardo Roy Jr., who has died at 41

Filipino film director Eduardo Roy Jr. has died. He was 41 years old.

Eduardo Roy Jr. died on Monday (February 21) from “massive pulmonary embolism due to hospital acquired pneumonia”, his family announced on Facebook yesterday.

They also revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage IV of Burkitt’s Lymphoma late last year.

Para mga kaibigan ni Edong sa industriya…Eduardo Roy Jr.’s Passing It is with great sorrow that we announce the… Posted by Ferdy Lapuz on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Eduardo “Edong” Roy Jr. on February 21, 2022 at the Saint Luke’s… Posted by Sarah Pagcaliwagan Brakensiek on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Eduardo Roy Jr.’s wake has been scheduled for February 24 to 26, 2022 at the Arlington Memorial Chapels Hall A in G. Araneta Avenue, Quezon City, with his interment taking place on February 27.

Eduardo Roy Jr. is best known as the director of films such as Pamila Ordinaryo (2016), Fuccbois (2019), Bahay Bata (2012), Quick Change (2013) and Lola Igna (2019).

Over the course of his filmmaking career, he was received multiple top honours, including Best Director at the 2012 Las Palmas De Gran Canaria film festival in Spain for Bahay Bata.

In 2016, he won Best Film at the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival for Pamilya Ordinaryo. He won the award for Best Director for the same film at Cinemalaya in 2016 and the Hanoi International Film Festival that same year.

He clinched the Best Director award again at Cinemalaya in 2019 for Fuccbois, while winning Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Musical Score for Lola Igna at the 2019 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino festival.

Following the news, tributes have poured in online.

Liza Dino, the chairperson of the Film Development Council of the Philippines said: “Edong was a good friend. We were classmates in Anton Juan’s Masterclass in Directing back in 2013 and since then I’ve been following his career as a filmmaker and I was always in awe of his talent and passion for his works.

“He was one one of the most talented, and more importantly humble, directors I know and he always had positive outlook about the future of Philippine Cinema. I am still in shock. What a great loss to our industry. Edong, you will be missed.”

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) mourns the passing of director and screenwriter Eduardo Roy Jr.,… Posted by Film Development Council of the Philippines on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Delos Reyes, director of Mary Marry Me, Love the Way U Lie and Alter Me wrote on Twitter: “One of my favorite modern day filipino directors, just passed today. I never knew him personally but his films definitely pierced my heart.”

One of my favorite modern day filipino directors, just passed today. I never knew him personally but his films definitely pierced my heart. Rest In Peace Eduardo Roy Jr.#QuickChange #PamilyaOrdinaryo #Fuccbois #LolaIgna #BahayBata #TheLastFullShow — RC delos Reyes (@rcrdelosreyes) February 23, 2022

See more tributes below.

It is with sadness that Cinemalaya announces the sudden demise of filmmaker Eduardo “Edong” Roy Jr. who passed away on… Posted by Cinemalaya on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Eduardo Roy Jr. was a talented young director with a singular vision whose films tackled very timely social issues. Gone too soon. May he rest in peace. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/IZ1dZh3CKm — Ariel Rojas (@arielrojasPH) February 23, 2022

rest in peace, direk. 🙏🏼 worked with direk eduardo roy jr. during promos for the 2019 movie #TheLastFoolShow starring jm de guzman and arci muñoz. 🥺 https://t.co/OEmP8uekf2 — James Banaag (@dearscarjames) February 23, 2022