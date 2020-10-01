Filipino film ‘Fan Girl’ to premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival

Filipina director Antoinette Jadaone’s upcoming film Fan Girl is set to premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival this October.

Fan Girl follows the story of an overzealous fan (portrayed by newcomer Charlie Dizon), who somehow ends up in the same mansion as her celebrity crush, Paulo Avelino – who portrays himself in the film.

Things begin to take a strange turn as Dizon’s character gets to spend some quality time with Avelino, eventually learning why people say to “never meet your heroes”.

Advertisement

The thriller will go up against 31 other films at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and is the only offering from the Philippines to make the cut this year.

Fan Girl is director Antoinette Jadaone’s second film to feature at the film festival following the screening of Six Degrees Of Separation From Lilia Cuntapay at the 2019 festival.

Production company Project 8 has also teased the premiere of Fan Girl in main competition of another A-list festival, to be announced in a few weeks’ time.

The film’s lead Charlie Dizon took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29 to share her experience making the film, thanking Jadaone for taking a chance on her in the process. Dizon clinched the role after an open audition against 600 other applicants.

Advertisement

The 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 31 till November 9. For the full lineup of films selected for the festival, visit the official Tokyo International Film Festival website.