Filipino film ‘Fan Girl’ to premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival

Filipina director Antoinette Jadaone’s upcoming film Fan Girl is set to premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival this October.
Fan Girl follows the story of an overzealous fan (portrayed by newcomer Charlie Dizon), who somehow ends up in the same mansion as her celebrity crush, Paulo Avelino – who portrays himself in the film.
Things begin to take a strange turn as Dizon’s character gets to spend some quality time with Avelino, eventually learning why people say to “never meet your heroes”.
The thriller will go up against 31 other films at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and is the only offering from the Philippines to make the cut this year.
Fan Girl is director Antoinette Jadaone’s second film to feature at the film festival following the screening of Six Degrees Of Separation From Lilia Cuntapay at the 2019 festival.
Production company Project 8 has also teased the premiere of Fan Girl in main competition of another A-list festival, to be announced in a few weeks’ time.
The film’s lead Charlie Dizon took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 29 to share her experience making the film, thanking Jadaone for taking a chance on her in the process. Dizon clinched the role after an open audition against 600 other applicants.
Finally!!! Magpi-premiere na ang Fan Girl 😭 Sobrang nagmarka sakin ang Fan Girl not only because first major film ko, but also because of the experience. Sobrang dami ko pong natutunan while we were doing the film. Ito na ata yung pinakanahirapan ako dahil hindi lang sya emotionally challenging, physically and psychologically din. Pero sobrang worth it lahat ng experience. I believe that destiny paved the way para makapag-audition ako. Noong una, wala po akong idea na may project na Fan Girl at matagal na silang naghahanap for the role. Sobrang biglaan po yung audition and I remember holiday nun kaya muntik na talagang di ako makapag-audition. I had no idea about the story but I went because I knew na si Direk Tonet yung director. During the audition, pagpasok ko pa lang, sabi agad, pakibura lahat ng make-up. So dun pa lang kinabahan na talaga ako. Syempre nahiya ako sa no make-up face look dahil first time ko mag-audition nang ganun. And then after I said my lines, tawang-tawa ako sa harap nila sa sobrang awkward at hiya. But thank you Direk Tonet and to the whole team behind Fan Girl for the trust. Thank you Direk @tonetjadaone for guiding me sa buong process. Thank you sa tutok na binigay mo. Even after shoot talagang kinakamusta mo ako sa experience ko sa set. Ang swerte ko na nakatrabaho kita Direk ❤️ Also I wanna thank my acting coach, Sir Jay @husejose for guiding me. Di lang tungkol sa acting ang natutunan ko sayo but also ang dami mong nabigay na life lessons na forever kong babaunin. And to my number one idol, thank you for being a giving partner and for being such a gentleman. @pauavelino And of course to God, thank youuuu! Nakailang bisita din po ako sa Inyo sa Baclaran Church since last year. Worth it lahat ng pagtitirik ng kandila at pagkatok kay Sto Niño para i-wish na sana makapasok kami sa international film festival at eto na nga ang sagot Mo. Sobrang thank you God!! Thank you universe!!! Sinagot N’yo talaga ako. ❤️ Noon, isa lang din akong fan na pumupunta ng mall shows. Never kong inakala na makakagawa ako ng ganitong klaseng pelikula. ❤️
The 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 31 till November 9. For the full lineup of films selected for the festival, visit the official Tokyo International Film Festival website.